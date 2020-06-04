REVEALED: George Floyd had Coronavirus before his death – Autopsy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday, has shown that George Floyd, an African-American, who was allegedly killed on May 25 by a Minneapolis Police officer, had Coronavirus, weeks before his death.

The 20-page document released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, obtained by NBCnews, said a test of Floyd on April 3 was positive for the virus’ genetic code, or RNA.

RNA can remain in someone’s body for weeks after the disease is gone, the autopsy says, a second positive test after his death likely meant that Floyd, 46, was asymptomatic from an earlier infection when he died May 25.

READ ALSO:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office noted that there was no evidence the virus played a known role in Mr Floyd’s death, and being asymptomatic, he was unlikely to have been contagious.

However, a final state autopsy released Wednesday says Mr Floyd’s death was due to “cardiopulmonary arrest,” which is the stopping of his heart.

The report adds that while Mr Floyd’s neck was compressed by former officer Derek Chauvin’s knee for more than eight minutes, it does not conclude that it was the direct cause of his death.

His death has sparked protests in US and other parts of the world.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: