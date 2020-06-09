Resolve our grievances to avoid industrial disputes, Osun lecturers urge Oyetola

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Lectures in Osun state-owned higher institutions have disclosed that their union may not be able to guarantee a stable academic calendar if the state government failed to address some of its grievances.

The lecturers under the aegis of Council of Academic Staff Unions of Osun State Owned Tertiary Institutions (CASUOSTI), in a letter addressed to the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola dated June 9, 2020, signed by its Acting Chairman and Secretary, Comrades Olusegun Lana, and Sikiru Folorunso, stated that its members’ believe in the Governor’s goodwill endured them through difficult times.

The Union, which comprises of lectures of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in the state, disclosed that its members can no longer bear the brunt of being hold 30 months half salary arrears, non-remittance of deductions from salaries and financial effects of notional promotions and Annual Increment.

The union, according to the letter, has in place, a mutually beneficial solution to the issue if invited to the negotiating table by the government.

Mr. Governor that our Unions (ASUP and COEASU) have certain workable win-win ideas to put on the negotiation table on this matter. We, therefore, appeal that the Government should come to the table with us for collective bargaining on this.

It would be recalled that the previous administration in the state had through it modulated salary scheme owes backlog of salary totaling 30-month half salaries to a category of workers in the state, including academic staff of the state-owned tertiary institutions.

Other issues raised in the letter include a shortage of staff, as the union alleged that the government has failed to recruit teaching staff in the last eight years, just and fair implementation of 65-Year retirement age.

According to the union, “We have discovered with deep consternation that our senior colleagues who retired at the lawful retirement age of 65 years but exceeded 35 years in service are being surcharged for overstay, while the State Tertiary Institutions Staff Retirement Age Law, 2014 has put lecturer’s retirement age at 65.

“The issues we have raised consistently for the past 8 years against the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) still persist. Hence, We call for well-drawn dialogue on the scheme with a view to addressing the issues”.

