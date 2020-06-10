Breaking News
Translate

Reps pass N10.8trn budget, add N4bn for doctors, approve Buhari’s $5.5bn loan

On 5:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion and approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a $5.5 billion loan.

The budget was considered and passed after Mukhtar Betara, Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, presented the panel’s report.

While the Committees on Appropriations and Finance, ‎at plenary, recommended N10,801,544,664,642, the lawmakers added N4 billion for the welfare of National Association of Resident Doctors’ members.

ALSO READ: Buhari Loans: Nigeria is now on the auction market — PDP

Recall that the doctors had threatened to go on strike.

The budget had been passed in December 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Federal Government into some adjustments.

While N422 billion was earmarked for statutory transfers, N4.9 trillion for recurrent expenditure, N2.4 trillion for capital expenditure, debt servicing had N2.9 trillion.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!