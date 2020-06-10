Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion and approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a $5.5 billion loan.

The budget was considered and passed after Mukhtar Betara, Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, presented the panel’s report.

While the Committees on Appropriations and Finance, ‎at plenary, recommended N10,801,544,664,642, the lawmakers added N4 billion for the welfare of National Association of Resident Doctors’ members.

ALSO READ:

Recall that the doctors had threatened to go on strike.

The budget had been passed in December 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Federal Government into some adjustments.

While N422 billion was earmarked for statutory transfers, N4.9 trillion for recurrent expenditure, N2.4 trillion for capital expenditure, debt servicing had N2.9 trillion.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: