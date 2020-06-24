Reps member offers scholarship to little girl abused by uncle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

The member representing Igbo-Eze North, Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Simon Atigwe, has offered scholarship up to university level to the girl in the viral video, miss Chioma Ogbu, unjustly brutalized by her uncle, Ifeanyi Apeh, at Onitsha, Anambra State.

Atigwe who described the act by Apeh as heartless and inhuman said the little girl would not have been subjected to such terrible fate if she was under the care of her biological parents.

While speaking to Vanguard at his country home, Aji, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday, the lawmaker said ” The little Chioma, and Ifeanyi Apeh, the perpetrator, are from my costituency and therefore, part of the people I am representing and I have to take care of her because of her humble background.

“This world is becoming too brutal. If the child had good parental care, she would not have gotten into this mess and her future should not be wiped out because of the crime she did not commit.

READ ALSO:

So, we need to resuscitate her and see what she can do with her life. I have awarded her scholarship up to university level to give her life a meaning.”

He equally urged the Nigerian Police Force to bring Apeh to face justice, adding that it would serve as a deterrent to other guardians who unjustly brutalize their wards.

“What Apeh did is worse than taking somebody into slavery and we should do everything humanly possible to discourage such wickedness in our society. Serious punishment should be meted out to anyone who perpetrated such brutality to discourage others from doing same to their children and wards.

I will link up with the police in Anambra State to ensure that the culprit is brought to book,” he said.

He urged caregivers to treat people under them with love as an appreciation to God for blessing them.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: