Reps member extols Gbajabiamila at 58

Hon. Joseph Asuku Bello representing Adavi /Okehi Federal Constituency has congratulated and commended the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his 58th Birthday Celebration.

The Honourable made the commendation in a birthday message to the Rt. Hon Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a statement signed by him, Hon. Joseph Asuku expressed delight at the high level of comportment, diligence and integrity with which the Speaker has so far handled the affairs of 360 members without rancour and disagreement of any sort.

He described Gbajabiamila as a quintessential politician and lawmaker per excellence who has added immense value to the lives of people, constituency, state and nation.

Asuku said “worthy of note is your constant interventions in resolving trade disputes in the country; the recent being the disagreement between the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Ministry of Health, wherein the House through your prompting and encouragement, showed leadership to timely resolved what could have been a national embarrassment.

Hon. Asuku Bello prayed Almighty God to grant Rt. Hon. Speaker Gbajabiamila; long life, good health and more wisdom as he leads the 9th House of Representatives in delivering of quality legislative services to the people and government of Nigeria.

VANGUARD

