Relatives forcefully move Covid-19 patient from Delta treatment centre — Ononye

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ononye lied, I was asked to leave-Mordi

…says he wasn’t sick of COVID-19

…As Delta confirms 15 new cases, discharges 5

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, Tuesday said a 53 years Chief Nursing Officer of Central Hospital, Agbor, Mr Michael Mordi who he claimed tested positive for COVID-19, was forcefully removed from the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba where he was being treated by seven of his relatives, Monday evening.

Ononye in a statement expressed displeasure over the alleged uncooperative stance of Mr. Michael Nwachukwu Mordi, who he said tested positive to COVID-19 on May 23rd and was admitted into the FMC Treatment Centre, Asaba on May 24th.

Also read:

He said “since the admission of Mr. Michael Mordi he has been very aggressive and continually threatened the caregivers and also rejected his medications.

“At 6 pm today (Monday), June 1st, against medical advice, Mr Michael Nwachukwu Mordi, obviously consenting, was forcefully removed from the treatment centre by 7 men who claimed to be his relatives and without wearing any protective coverings.

“The men, therefore, constitute a danger to their own health and that of populations and communities with which they come in contact. We used this medium to alert the general public about the public health danger of associating with the patient and with those who have exposed themselves to him”.

In a swift reaction, the 53 years old Mr. Michael Mordi has opened up, saying he was not suffering from COVID-19 neither was he forcefully removed from the treatment centre as being speculated by the State Commissioner for Health.

Insisting that he was not a COVID-19 patient, he lamented that he was forcefully isolated from his family and kept at the FMC for days not that he was sick.

Mordi maintained that he was hale and hearty when they picked him to the FMC treatment centre in Asaba on 24th May, adding that he was not exhibiting any symptom of COVID-19 or symptom any ailment for that matter.

Lamenting that he was being given 10 different drugs including antibiotics twice daily (morning and evening), he decried that “those drugs were capable of destroying my system. I was not sick of anything before they picked me up.

“I thank God that I am still alive even with those drugs they administered on me twice daily. They conducted so many tests on me including X-ray nothing was found.”

On the allegation that he was not cooperating with caregivers at the treatment centre, he said it not true, saying he was taking he medications even though he knew he was not sick.

Saying he requested a re-run test at his expense but they refused, Mordi said they also refused to show him the result of his previous test, rather “they asked me to pack my luggage and leave the centre after staying there from 24th May to 1st June”.

Meanwhile, the State Government yesterday confirmed 15 new cases of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the state, taking the number of cases in the State to 98.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who confirmed the new cases in his verified WhatsApp page, said five cases were discharged. He added that the number of active cases in the State is 68, discharged 22, and deaths 8.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: