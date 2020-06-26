Kindly Share This Story:

The sports community in Turkey and across the world, have faulted referee Alper Ulusoy and Video Assistant Referee, VAR, for disallowing a sensational bicycle kick goal by Nigerian striker, Olanrewaju Kayode, during a Turkish Super Lig game between Galatasaray and Gaziantep FC.

The match ended 3-3 at the Galatasaray home stadium but would have finished 4-3 in Gaziantep’s favour if Kayode’s goal was not wrongly disallowed by the referee.

Kayode, a former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star, netted a stunning overhead kick, during the game.

The match was billed as one of the star fixtures of the match-day, given the history and position of Galatasaray, which Eagles winger, Henry Onyekuru plays for, in the Turkish top flight and Gaziantep’s own antecedents in past games between both sides.

It had all the trappings of a headline fixture and in retrospect, did deliver it, accentuated by the overhead kick by Kayode, that rested in the back of the net.

It was a spectacular goal from a fantastic player that Kayode is, lifting his body from the ground in a rhythmic and calculated manner, to connect his right foot in motion with the ball in full flight.

As the ball ruffled and rested at the back of Galatasaray net, teammates of Kayode at Gaziantep were halted in their celebratory procession by the centre referee, who ruled the goal would not count because of an infraction in the build-up.

But for what many individuals in the Turkish sports community deemed a wrong call by the match officials, Kayode’s bicycle kick goal, a rarity in European football leagues, could easily have been a top contender for the goal of the Turkish Super Light 2019-2020 season.

Recalling the drama that ensued in injury time in the game between Galatasaray and Gaziantep Football Club, which attracted the attention of the sports community in Turkey, a football expert in Turkey, said: “It all started from the right-wing in the middle of the centre circle.

“As Galatasaray defense wanted to get away with the ball, Twumasi’s shot was on the field of play, Okan was in the middle of Kenan Özer, who took the spinning ball.

“Kayode did and over-head kick and brought the ball together with the net in Galatasaray’s six yards box.”

However, referee Alper Ulusoy, who went to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR ) for checks, before Kayode did the impossible in full flight, canceled the goal because Oguz Ceylan, in his and VAR’s estimation, was adjudged to have committed an infraction on Jimmy Durmaz.

And this has not gone down well by majority of fans in the sports community in Turkey, with the bulk of fans taking to social media to vent out their frustration and displeasure over Kayode’s goal that was not to be.

Many who went to Kayode’s Instagram page, said the goal was too good, faultless and beautiful to be denied the talented Nigerian striker.

At the time of filing this report, the video clip of Kayode’s bicycle kick goal on Instagram had generated 5,977 views and about 140 comments.

Interestingly, nearly all the persons who posted their comments affirmed that the goal should not have been disallowed.

Kayode, who is loan to Gazişehir Gaziantep from Ukrainian giants, Shakhtar Donetsk, has netted nine goals and made six assists, from 12 appearances this season.

His fine form this season has seen his stock rise in terms of transfer market, with reliable sources stating that some top European clubs have contacted Kayode’s parent club, Shakhtar Donetsk, for the valuation of the talented Nigerian forward.

The disallowed goal against Galatasaray has now beamed a positive spotlight on Kayode, who one source said is edging towards a permanent deal to a top European club, which many believe is the just reward for the hard work, commitment and performance of the former Austria Wien and Maccabi Netanya star.

