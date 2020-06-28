Reds fans Akinfenwa fined for wearing Liverpool shirt

Kindly Share This Story:

Wycombe Wanderers’ Nigerian striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, who is touted as the strongest player in the world according to FIFA 20 Player ratings, has claimed that he was fined for wearing a Liverpool shirt to the training ground.

Liverpool finally ended their Premier League curse last week when they won the title for the first time in the new format after Chelsea beat closest challengers Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

And an elated Akinfenwa, a Liverpool fan, took his celebrations too far when he posted a video on social media wearing a Liverpool shirt, surrounded by his bemused Wycombe Wanderers teammates.

In the video uploaded on Instagram, the 38-year-old striker said: “Only time I’ve been happy to pay a club fine.

“I’m happily going to take the fine. I’ve already paid my gaffer, he knows.

“There’s a lot of hate I’m getting today, a lot of hate! But it’s cool, I’ll take it!”

Former Northampton Town, AFC Wimbledon and Swansea City star Adebayo has scored over 180 goals in the Football League, including 10 in the 2019-2020 campaign.

