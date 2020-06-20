Recommend me as Acting Deputy National Secretary, Ofonye begs APC caucus 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

As the crisis the All Progressive Congress, APC, takes a worrisome dimension, a chieftain of the party in Delta State, Nnamdi Ofonye, asked South-South caucus of the party headed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to recommend him for the vacant position of the Deputy National Secretary of the party in acting capacity.

Ofonye who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Asaba, held that the position was zoned to the South-South, appealed to the leadership in the zone to support his aspiration to occupy the office.

Saying the position of the Deputy National Secretary had remained vacant since 2018 when Victor Giadom resigned to contest as deputy governor in Rivers State, he said; “the position was not micro zoned to Rivers State but to the entire South-South region”.

He maintained that the protracted factional crisis rocking APC in Rivers State might remain unresolved should the state be allowed to retain the position, saying “Giadom has become a clog in the wheel of progress of the party for declaring himself as the Acting National Chairman after the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

“In the last meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, it was announced that the seat of the Deputy National Secretary has remained vacant since 2018 as Victor Giadom resigned to contest as the deputy governorship candidate of our party in Rivers State.

“Based on that, they further announced that the South-South should nominate a replacement to fill the vacuum even nature abhours vacuum.

“We all know that the NWC is the highest organ of the party. With that, I am calling on the South-South caucus of APC ably led by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to push that I, Nnamdi Ofonye be accepted to fill that vacant position of Deputy National Secretary of the party.

“I have the capacity, experience, charisma to assist our national leadership that is determined to end all crises in the party including that of Rivers State within the shortest possible time. I am calling on the NWC to immediately announce me as the deputy national secretary, in acting capacity, of APC”.

