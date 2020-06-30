Real Estate firm launches block-chain property portal in Ghana

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

Seso Global, Africa’s trusted property marketplace which has operated in Nigeria for two years, has launched its online portal in Ghana.

The unique one-stop property portal, powered by block-chain technology, brings together developers, mortgage providers and legal firms to ensure a seamless transaction process for buyers.

The launch, in conjunction with the British High Commission in Accra, gathered industry leaders and partners, via an online webinar, to present the unique and secure method in which property transactions can take place. The platform uses the latest block chain technology which allows home buyers from anywhere in the world to view properties, receive mortgages or financing and engage lawyers to secure an end to end transaction across one system.

Commenting on the launch, the CEO of Seso Global Daniel Bloch said: “With the recent global events reducing the ability to transact face to face, Seso Global’s unique ability to host all stakeholders across the property value chain has never been so important. Ghana has always been a focus for the company and is a logical place to implement our innovative product with the country’s growth in tech adoption.”

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, who took part in the launch, said: “We are pleased to support Seso Global, a British business, in their roll out to Ghana. Through the use of innovative technology and operating model, we hope this company will modernise property transactions, open up new opportunities for developers and invigorate the real estate industry in Ghana over the coming months.”

Seso Global launched a similar portal in Nigeria in 2018, seeing rapid uptake by developers and buyers. The company also operates in South Africa. The roll out to Ghana is part of an expansion programme that will see the service spread across Africa over the next 18 months.

The real estate sector in Ghana is still active despite the recent economic downturn across the world. Online searches for property have significantly increased over the last two months with a clear appetite for investment, particularly from diaspora communities.

