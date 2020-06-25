Breaking News
Reactions greet Social Media as tremor rocks Ghana

12:43 pm
Tension overtakes residences as tremor rocks Ghana

By Lawal Sherifat

Some parts of Ghana, mainly the central region and the surrounding areas of Accra, were rocked by earth tremors on Wednesday.

The tremors, which started at about 10:40 p.m., was reported to have occurred three times in the space of 10 minutes.

Residents of Ghana in Accra New Town, Dansoman, Kwashiman, Osu, McCarthy Hill, Ablekuma Manhean, Haatso Kaneshie, Achimota, Adenta, Circle, among others, said they felt the movement.

According to BBC, the Director for Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Dr. Daniel Baomah said Dema Achimota station recorded signal of magnitude 4.

GGSA has revealed that the National Disaster Management Authority would start putting measures in place to ensure the safety of the residents as the eventuality of more earthquakes lingers.

