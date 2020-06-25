Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawal Sherifat

Some parts of Ghana, mainly the central region and the surrounding areas of Accra, were rocked by earth tremors on Wednesday.

The tremors, which started at about 10:40 p.m., was reported to have occurred three times in the space of 10 minutes.

Residents of Ghana in Accra New Town, Dansoman, Kwashiman, Osu, McCarthy Hill, Ablekuma Manhean, Haatso Kaneshie, Achimota, Adenta, Circle, among others, said they felt the movement.

According to BBC, the Director for Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Dr. Daniel Baomah said Dema Achimota station recorded signal of magnitude 4.

GGSA has revealed that the National Disaster Management Authority would start putting measures in place to ensure the safety of the residents as the eventuality of more earthquakes lingers.

Nigerians have taken to social media, below are some of the reactions:

What Ghanaians don't know about Nigeria

Earthquake in Ghana pic.twitter.com/1wlroGlKdW — D' Way of 🇳🇬 (@Bodefish2) June 25, 2020

Parts of Ghana has been hit by a heavy earth tremor leaving many residents in fear and shock at the same time 😱 #yennews #earthtremor #earthquakeinghana https://t.co/Afa589N3lq — YenComGh (@yencomgh) June 25, 2020

That Earthquake in Ghana should serve as a warning. Your matter is in the hands of our SANs [Amadioha and Sango]. Touch any building that's occupied by Nigerians again. pic.twitter.com/1K94aJnHEj — Nwafresh 🍥 (@Nwafresh) June 25, 2020

Joking with the Earthquake In Ghana is senseless to me. You don't joke with such natural disaster because Armed men in Ghana demolished part of Nigerian High Commission in Ghana with bulldozers. Ordinary Flood in Nigeria, we can't control, and you think laughing at them is right? — B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) June 25, 2020

Lagosians living in lekki are also laughing at earthquake in ghana trend. Rain will soon start now pic.twitter.com/vRVS6rPnk4 — A.Yu.Zeh (@Ayomideezy) June 25, 2020

Earthquake in Ghana. A spiritual payback for demolishing Nigeria's embassy. pic.twitter.com/Eyusx5mYjk — iam_musty (@MustaphaOlatu19) June 25, 2020

Earthquake in Ghana ! Days after ghanaians destroyed Nigerian embassy in Ghana, Amadioha, and his younger brother Ogun went to pay them a visit today.. 😁😁😁😁 — That Lanky Boi 👑 (@ThatLankyBoi) June 25, 2020

vanguard

