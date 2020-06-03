Rashford congratulates Ighalo on contract extension

Kindly Share This Story:

English striker Marcus Rashford has congratulations Odion Ighalo following his contract extension with Manchester United.

Ighalo was signed on loan from Shanghai Shenhua back in January after Rashford sustained an injury that ruled him out of action for three months.

The six-month loan initially expired on May 31, but United decided to retain the services of the former Super Eagles striker for another six months and he now remains at Old Trafford until January 2021.

Rashford who couldn’t hide his excitement after Manchester United announced the new agreement on their website took to his social media handle to congratulate his teammate.

Ighalo who has scored four goals in eight matches for the club will be hoping to justify the faith of the club and continue his impressive performances when the premier league returns June 17.

