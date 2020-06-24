Rape: Seyitan returns to social media with more allegations on DBanj

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawal Sherifat

Following the rape saga in the public space between Ms. Seyitan Babalola and Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj, the latter has further accused the former of intimidation and coercion.

Ms. Seyitan has made know in après statement via twitter that Dbanj and his team have resulted to coerce, intimidate and pressure her to retract all of her statements and to announce that her testimonies are a public stunt.

She said: “18th June 2020: I was isolated from my family, coerced, pressured and intimidated in person by D’banj and his team to retract all statements and to announce that my testimony was a publicity stunt.”

Contained in the press statement is a detailed break down of events between ms Seyitan and D’banj.

She stated that: “ On the 16th of June, 2020: Four armed Policemen stormed my apartment and arrested me without a warrant. They seized my phones, other personal effects and detained me in a police cell overnight at IGP-IRT office at Herold Shosipo, Ikeja.

“A friend reached out to a journalist who had been in contact with me earlier to raise the alarm that neither they nor my lawyers could reach me.

“17th June 2020: With various efforts, I was released from custody, after being made to sign a gag order by the police and D’banj’s team and could only post on social media what has been approved by D’banj’s team. I spent the night in a location of D’banj’s team choosing, which was not made known to the public.”

Ms. Seyitan brings to fore that since 18th June, Dbanj through his team has continuously harassed her with incessant calls.

She said, “Due to the distortion of facts in the media, I would like to clarify the timeline of events for the records.”

