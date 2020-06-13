Rape: Set up committees to arrest killers of victims in Oyo – Alao tells Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE gubernatorial candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the 2019 general elections in Oyo State, Eng. Hakeem Oyedele Alao has told Governor Seyi Makinde and the state’s House of Assembly to set up committees that would work to the arrest of killers of those who have been killed in the last one year of Makinde’s administration.

Sunday Vanguard recalled that a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan and a traditional medicine specialist, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf also known Oko Oloyun were killed by yet to be identified gunmen in January this year. Yusuf was killed a few days after Oreitan was killed.

Penultimate week in Ibadan, two persons, Barakat Bello and Azeezat Shomuyiwa were also murdered by yet to be identified persons in Akinyele. The killing of Bello and Shomuyiwa occurred a few days after some unknown gunmen stormed some villages in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, killing no fewer than three villagers.

Miffed by the development, Alao while reacting to the killing of innocent citizens in the state, urged the state government to speedily set actions in motion to investigate and bring to book, killers of those who have been killed in the last one year.

In a statement made available to journalists on Saturday by his media aide, Omotayo Iyanda, Alao insisted that arrest and prosecution of the killers of these innocent citizens would demonstrate that the Makinde led government is truly a serious one.

He added that it was worrisome that the crime rate is increasing in the state despite the huge financial investment and promises made by this administration to secure lives and property of people of the state.

Alao maintained that Makinde should realise that public administration is a serious business and for serious-minded people and not for those that would gloss over issues and surround themselves with the people that lack creative ideas.

He said: “It is on this note that we are calling on the Oyo State Government under Engineer Seyi Makinde and the Oyo State House of Assembly to speedily set action (s) in motion to investigate and bring to book those perpetrating the rape and murder cases in the state, particularly those of Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf Oko Oloyun, Barakat Bello and the murdered villagers at Pade, Akinyele Local Government, to demonstrate that the Makinde led government is truly a serious one.”

“In a week, within an interval of days, a young undergraduate of a college in Ibadan named Barakat Bello was killed in the city after she was raped. The uproar about the killing of the farmers at Pade Village, Akinyele Local Government, allegedly perpetrated by herdsmen, had not settled down before the news of the callous murder of the young lady hit the airwaves.”

Also read:

“Months back, perhaps barely seven months into this administration of Seyi Makinde, two prominent sons of this state, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ona-Ara Local Government and Alhaji Fatai Yusuf Oko Oloyun, were murdered in cold blood.”

“As briefly noted above, several fire incidents, including those of Akesan and Ogunpa markets, have also happened in less than one year of this administration. These are crimes and disasters too many in a short period of time. It is, therefore, bewilderment that no concrete action, till date, has been taken by Makinde administration to address these disasters and crimes, let alone investigating them and bringing the culprits to book.”

“Let Governor Seyi Makinde realise that public administration is a serious business and for serious-minded fellow not for a fellow that will gloss over issues and surround himself/themselves with the people that lack creative ideas or the aides that would not be allowed to exhibit their skills and talents to function well to move the state forward,” he posited.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: