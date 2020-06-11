Rape, other Sexual Offences, global menace – IGP Adamu

Kindly Share This Story:

Wants Police, NAPTIP, NHRC to unite against Gender-Based Violence In Nigeria

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has called for improved partnership, strategy, and joint operations by the Police and other relevant stakeholders to stage a common front against rape, child molestation, trafficking in person and other sexual-based violence in the country.

The IGP stated this on Thursday, 11th June 2020 at the Force Headquarters, Abuja during a tripartite meeting held between the Police Chief and the Heads of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) – Dame Julie Okah Donli and Mr. Tony Ojukwu.

A statement last night by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer quoted IGP Adamu noting that rape and other sexual offences have become a menace, not only in the country but globally.

He assured that the Force is repositioning Gender-Desk offices in all Police Commands to effectively investigate cases of gender-based violence and ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.

The IGP further assured of an enhanced working relationship with NAPTIP and the NHRC to evolve a proactive and comprehensive National Response to the issues of Sexual Offences in the country.

Also in attendance at the meeting was the Rule of Law Adviser – Office of the Vice President, Dr. Fatima Waziri, Members of the Police Management Team, the Commissioner of Police in-charge of INTERPOL, and the Force Gender Officer and others.

