Breaking News
Translate

Rape, other Sexual Offences, global menace – IGP Adamu

On 9:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Community policing will enhance communal peace — IGP Adamu
IGP Mohammed AdamuMohammed Adamu

Wants Police, NAPTIP, NHRC to unite against Gender-Based Violence In Nigeria

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has called for improved partnership, strategy, and joint operations by the Police and other relevant stakeholders to stage a common front against rape, child molestation, trafficking in person and other sexual-based violence in the country. 

The IGP stated this on Thursday, 11th June 2020 at the Force Headquarters, Abuja during a tripartite meeting held between the Police Chief and the Heads of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) – Dame Julie Okah Donli and Mr. Tony Ojukwu.

 READ ALSO:Senate to issue warrant of arrest over audit,refusal of MDAs to appear

A statement last night by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer quoted IGP Adamu noting that rape and other sexual offences have become a menace, not only in the country but globally.

He assured that the Force is repositioning Gender-Desk offices in all Police Commands to effectively investigate cases of gender-based violence and ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished. 

The IGP further assured of an enhanced working relationship with NAPTIP and the NHRC to evolve a proactive and comprehensive National Response to the issues of Sexual Offences in the country.

 

Also in attendance at the meeting was the Rule of Law Adviser – Office of the Vice President, Dr. Fatima Waziri, Members of the Police Management Team, the Commissioner of Police in-charge of INTERPOL, and the Force Gender Officer and others.  

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!