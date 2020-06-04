Rape: NGO demands justice for Uwa Omozuwa

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says NGOs, CSOs must step up now

By Adeola Badru

Following the murder of Uwa Omozuwa, a 22-year-old student of the University of Benin on Saturday, May 30, 2020, a non-governmental organisation, Let’s Talk Humanity Initiative (LTHI), has demanded justice for the deceased.

The deceased was said to be in the church auditorium when some men attacked her, raped her, hit her head with a fire extinguisher cylinder, and left her dead.

Miffed by this development, the founder of the NGO, Mrs. Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, in a telephone chat with Vanguard on Thursday, said the rising spate of sexual violence in Nigeria was becoming alarming because most cases of sexual violence are not properly investigated and prosecuted.

She said she believed strongly that previous cases of sexual violence that had been swept under the carpet due to the influence of authorities were partly responsible for the rising spate of sexual violence in the country.

Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi said: “It’s so disheartening and I condemn it on all grounds, there is an urgent need for us to strengthen our laws to ensure maximum punishment for rapist and I hope justice will be served for the perpetrators of this evil act.”

“On this note, I call on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately take prompt action on the need to end rape culture in Nigeria and I also demand that the rapist-killers of Uwaila Omozuwa be immediately brought to book in order, to serve as a deterrent to other rapists that are still lurking around and a template of justice for rape victims.”

The human rights advocate who is the Special Adviser to the Speaker House of Representatives on NGO and Civil Society Matters, used the medium to charge NGOs to rise to the challenge of child abuse and rape in the country, adding that: “There the need for non-governmental organizations to start orientating young boys and men that rape is as grievous as murder. We call on other NGOs to join us in this fight against rape and child abuse.”

She equally urged the Federal Government to strengthen institutions saddled with the responsibility of child advocacy throughout the country in order to curb the menace of child abuse.

“Our goal is to work and change the orientation of Nigerians on child abuse. We are fighting for stricter laws and regulations.”

“Millions of children in Nigeria are being abused annually with so many cases not being reported by the victims,” she stated.

She also appealed to traditional and religious leaders on the need to condemn outrightly any form of child abuse under the premise of tradition or religion, as she also urged Nigerians to report any case relating to child abuse at any child protection center close to them.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: