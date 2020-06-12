Rape: Government should be held responsible — Neo Phlames

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-rising artiste, Neo Phlames has weighed in on the current rape issues going on in the country. The Afro Beats singer said the government should be held responsible for each rape case recorded.

Neo Phlames said this via his Twitter page where he noted that the government should pass a bill where any rapists found guilty will be castrated or sentenced to life imprisonment.

“On this rape issue, the government should be held responsible. There should be a very strict sentence for rapists. I heard reps opposed castration”, he said.

“If the government truly wants to support the movement against rape then there should be a very strict sentence like death or something similar. So at least every intending rapists will know what they are about getting into”.

He further said called that while Nigerians are standing against rape and racism they should also stand up against bad governance in the country.

“I see everyone standing up against Rape which is a very good one but how about also standing up strong against bad governance?. Y’all condemn racism in faraway America but can’t question your government for their irresponsibilities”, said Neo.

The Oyo State indigene recently shot the video to his single Sharp Shooter which is now available on his YouTube page. He also recently cancelled the third edition of his annual live music show “My Hood Live Concert” due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Vanguard

