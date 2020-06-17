Rape: Bisi Fayemi rallies support against sexual assault in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi has tasked the 16 Local Government Chairmen in the state on the need to establish sexual assault referral centres in their respective localities.

Mrs Fayemi made this appeal on Wednesday during an advocacy meeting with the Chairmen Association of Local Government Areas in the state at the Adunni Olayinka Women Centre in Ado-Ekiti.

The meeting was part of the advocacy being championed by her office to check the incessant cases of rape and violence against women in the state.

Mrs Fayemi who raised the alarm that rape and other gender-based violence in the country has reached an at an alarming proportion.

“We’ve always have problems with violence against women and children but with the COVID 19 lockdown, these incidences have risen. Because if there is a woman or girl in a neighbourhood who is under threat, during the day at least they can go to work or they can go to school.

But with the lockdown, everyone is kept within the household or the community and so it gives perpetrators easier access to them and so we are witnessing an increase in levels of violence against women and children,”.

According to the First Lady, the need to take violence against women and children serious at the grassroots level became imperative because the act destroys lives, erode self-esteem and confidence as well as bring educational opportunities to a halt for the victims.

She noted that the present administration takes the issue of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) very seriously as evidenced in its constitution of GBV management committee as well as the recent signing into law of the Sexual Violence Against Children (Compulsory Treatments and Care) Bill.

Erelu Fayemi informed the chairmen that representatives of the GBV management committee would want them to sensitize local government staff on the existence of the GBV Law and the consequences of perpetrating or covering up GBV.

She also wants them to train Community Development Officers on Women and Children GBV Case Management and Reporting; and more importantly, establish and maintain a Sexual Assault Referral Centre at the LGAs as well as establish a Women’s Shelter or Safe House in each LGA.

The Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapounda in his address itemized various efforts of the State Government to end GBV saying that all the chairmen must be alive to their responsibilities by reporting cases of violence to the appropriate quarters.

Noting that Ekiti state , under the present administration, has zero tolerance for all sexual violence.

According to him, ” To look at what is missing among us is what I call leadership at the grassroots. It is too bad that infants, toddlers and old people are being raped. It’s not a normal thing that most of our young girls have been defiled,” he said.

He said he was displeased the way the victims’ families and even the victims were taking the matter with levity because of persuasion or threats issued against them.

The Attorney General further said: ” In my office, you don’t beg for rapists. We have one of the most progressive laws in the country which do not allow bail for any sex offenders and if found guilty, they will spend the rest of their life in prison because prerogative of mercy by the state government will not be given to them.”

The commissioner for local government affairs, Prof. Adio Folayan called for the support of the chairmen in curbing the acts of gender-based violence and promised the committee that they will be fully involved in the fight.

Responding, the Chairman, state chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Dr. Amire Kolawole, said “We are lucky to have laws binding all offenders in our state. The battle is for everybody and we are ready to fight this menace together. It is now rampant because of this Covid-19 pandemic in the nation.”

