Rainstorm renders over 100 people homeless in Plateau communities

By Therese Nanlong, Jos

Rainstorm in the early hours of Wednesday destroyed scores of private homes, worship centres, schools and other property worth millions of naira in communities in Kanke local government area of Plateau state.

Families in the affected communities were rendered homeless as the rain which started on Tuesday night, accompanied with heavy wind lasted till the early hours of Wednesday morning blowing off rooftops of buildings.

“This recent downpour has caused a devastating effect on dwellers as the storm removed the roofs of buildings. The havoc caused by the rainstorm needs urgent attention from the Plateau State government as well as spirited individuals and organisations in order to ensure that those displaced can return to their various homes as early as possible. In Amper Town, a Private Secondary School was also brought down by the wind,” a resident, Bitrus Titus said.

Chairman of the Council, Emmanuel Lar who had gone for an assessment of the level of damages in the affected communities confirmed the development, praying God to give “the people directly affected the heart to accept the challenges at this difficult moment.”

Lar described the situation as “devastating” and called on State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and spirited individuals to come to the aid of the people.

Though no life was lost in the incident, Vanguard gathered that the victims are really distressed, taking shelter with lucky neighbours, families and friends whose buildings were not affected and are appealing for assistance from government and spirited individuals to enable them to get back on their feet.

