QD announces release of New EP ‘Ghetto Gospel’

By Ayo Onikoyi

With the promise of exciting new rap sound and culture, rising music star, QD, who is fondly known as Egun Agba, has announced the release of his long-awaited studio EP, ‘Ghetto gospel’.

QD who has already caught attention of all and sundry in the industry with his debut eponymous EP continues to push through to the front seat of hit makers in the Nigerian music industry with his latest compilation.

Born Adeosi Quddus, QD has got fans anticipating his latest EP as he worked with some of the most dexterous music mixers and producers on what is set to be an exciting bundle of not less than seven tunes from the rapper.

With the album scheduled to drop this month, the video of a single from the EP, ‘The street’, is already making rounds on many music platforms on the continent and fans are already lauding how QD unites rap with social happenings to produce addictive relatable music which makes fans long for more.

Speaking on the forthcoming EP release, the music act who is signed to his own label and movement, CMM, disclosed that he got inspiration from the recent societal life-changing happenings.

“These new songs are inspired by some great life-changing events in my life, including the Lagos hustle, the coronavirus pandemic and months-long stay indoors during the outbreak of COVID-19.

While each song varies in tone, they all are originals and circle back to one universal theme. ‘Ghetto Gospel’ is rap music and a catchy collection of reminders that love, grind, street woke, and unity can co-exist in our modern world,” QD added.

Some tracks on the EP include: ‘Owo, ‘This is me’, ‘The street’, ‘Vanity’ and ‘Is Jesus black or white’.

VANGUARD

