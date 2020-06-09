Protesters burn APC, Buhari’s bill boards in Katsina community over unabated insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

BY ANDY ASEMOTA

Angry youths Tuesday shut Katsina – Kankara Highway and other adjoining roads at Yantumaki in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State and burnt the billboards of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the town over the abduction of two persons in the town.

VANGUARD checks revealed that the irate youths disrupted vehicular movement on the busy highway to and fro the Katsina State capital and grounded socio-economic activities in the town and parts of the state for several hours to press home their demand for security agencies to secure the release from bandits’ enclave a resident health worker in the town, Mansir Yusuf, and his daughter, Fatima, who were abducted by

gunmen around 1 am Tuesday.

The protest described by an eyewitness as a turning point in the history of the area, lamented that the abduction of Yusuf and his daughter barely nine days after the traditional ruler of Yantumaki, Abubakar Atiku Maidabino, 65, was shot dead by gunmen at his Yantumaki residence while his security guard, who narrowly cheated death in the attack is still fighting for his life at an undisclosed hospital.

“The youths took to the streets since morning following another incidence of abductions too many in Yantumaki town and Danmusa Local Government Area,” said a resident of the town, who simply identified himself as Yakubu, told our correspondent.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the protest assured that normalcy had since been restored by the police and other security agencies.

The responses of the Director-General on Media to Katsina State Governor, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, and the publicity secretary of the state chapter of APC, Abubakar Gambo Danmusa, were still being awaited following several calls to their telephone lines as at press time.

