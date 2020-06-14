Propertymart Cautions Lagos State Special Adviser on Housing on alleged Defamatory Remarks

Kindly Share This Story:

The Management of a leading real estate company, Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited has addressed the defamatory statement credited to the Special Adviser on Housing to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

In a Release issued in Lagos on Sunday and signed by Head, Legal & Counsel, Oyelami Sogo, Propertymart said, “we shudder at how the Special Adviser became the investigator, the prosecutor and the judge in a case yet to be investigated or follow the expected due process. Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited is a reputable organization, and defamation of our brand is something we don’t take lightly. Despite the challenges of the industry or the fluctuations of the Nigerian economy, it took us over 12 years to attain this height, a height only a few real estate companies in the country can boast of”.

Mr Sogo further declared that Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited is properly established with a Board and Management comprising highly accomplished Nigerians from different walks of life. “Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka should, therefore, know that we are not a flight by night briefcase company”.

We have contacted the Special Adviser to obtain further information that will aid the investigation process. We hope this will be received by Monday, June 15, 2020.

We are willing to support LASRERA in achieving its objective as we believe this will be to our advantage. This move will help improve the reputation and general outlook of the industry while unfounded cowboys will be exposed if the right steps are taken.

Propertymart has delivered over 6,000 housing units and serviced plots to customers in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since 2008. We are one of the big operators helping the government meet the housing needs of Nigerians and creating jobs for thousands.

Mr Sogo also disclosed that within the group, the company has a direct staff strength of over 150 Nigerians and have generated employment for over 5,000 indirectly across the housing delivery value chain.

Some of Propertymart’s completed and ongoing housing projects include Citiview Estate, Arepo, Ogun; Fairmont Hilltop, Alagbado; Cranbel Court, New Makun City, OPIC; Cranbel Edge 1 & 2, Lekki Ajah; Edensville Estate, Simawa; Mitchel Mews 1 & 2, Magodo, Lagos; Micheville Estate and Bel Terraces in Abuja.

Vanguard

