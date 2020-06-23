Propertymart boosts affordable housing, allocates plots at Fairmont Hilltop Estate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited has intensified effort to provide affordable housing to Nigerians with the allocation of plots of land to subscribers at Scheme Two of its Fairmont Hilltop Estate, Alagbado, Lagos.

Subscribers to the residential scheme, an affordable housing initiative, were full of commendations for the company as they took possession of their plots at the weekend.

The subscribers, who praised both the scenic hilltop estate and infrastructure already provided by the company, also hailed the speedy and transparent allocation process.

One of the allottees, Gibson Eze, praised the company, saying: “I’m impressed with Propertymart. I like their customer service in particular and I will be recommending this estate to others because my experience so far has been excellent. Every one of their activities is documented, and since it’s documented, it gives you the room to have trust. Once there is documentation, trust can easily flow.”

Another allottee, Biodun Koleosho, also praised Propertymart for the excellent layout of the Estate and not using the COVID-19 lockdown to delay allocation of plots.

He said: “They have done an excellent job of following up, keeping to their word and that is being able to deliver plots to customers. In terms of documentation, despite the COVID-19 lockdown, they got in touch with me and sent me an e-copy of the contract pending when I could come to the office and sign the hard copy. So, despite the challenges of COVID-19, they are still able to deliver as promised.”

An elated Mrs Abiola Oni also said: “I like the speedy nature of the sale and documentation process. We paid around early February, and here we are in June with our plot. The environment is nice and cool. I am impressed with Propertymart.”

Mrs Lynda EsoheUgbesi, who stood in for her brother, Lucky Anthony, couldn’t contain her excitement with the serene Estate. She explained that “The environment is conducive and accessible. The terrain is excellent. I can see flooding won’t be an issue. The allocation process is transparent. I’m happy with the way everything has been done. I was even asking if they have more plots available so that I can tell others about the Estate.”

While commending the beautiful location, another allottee, Timothy Oyeniyi, said he had been on the lookout for a beautiful estate to invest in and that Fairmont Hilltop fit the bill perfectly.

He said, “It is secure from the hustle and bustle of the main Ota; it is close to Lagos. You can jump in and out without having to go through the potholes that many people experience in Ota. It’s a serene environment. That’s what I like about the location itself. And the fact that it’s a border town between Ogun and Lagos States.”

Speaking about the Estate and Propertymart’s resolve to provide affordable housing to Nigerians, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Propertymart, Oluwasegun Damiro said it was committed to helping Nigerians own their homes in a safe and secure environment and at pocket-friendly prices.

He said: “We are for the grassroots and what we want to sell to people, particularly first-time homeowners, is affordability. Inside this estate, we have some two-bedroom bungalows that we are constructing for people who won’t have time to build and want to save themselves the hassles of buying land and clearing. This is apart from the common land grabbers issue.”

Damiro added that though plots in Schemes One and Two in the estate have been fully taken, prospective homeowners can take up the exciting promo offers in Scheme Three which run till the end of June.

“Ordinarily, our plot size is 500 sqm, but we have 400 sqm, 324 sqm and 240 sqm so that you could pay as low as N5 million. It’s all to encourage people. The promo price for 500sqm in Scheme Three is N7.8 million. That’s a discount of about N2 million from what you have in Schemes One and Two,” he said.

Damiro further added that Propertymart, which has been in the real estate business for over 12 years doesn’t just sell land, but a lifestyle to its customer.

He said, “We have allocated over 6,000 homes and serviced plots since inception and we are glad that our customers have faith in us. We don’t just sell land. What we sell is a lifestyle. Before people move in, infrastructure is ready. Street light, roads, electrification, which means that even before you start building, you have a planned Estate where you can start dreaming of where to keep a home—your children, where they are going to play. Where you can get your groceries. What we sell every day is a lifestyle, not just the normal OmoOnile.”

Fairmont Hilltop Estate, Alagbado, is part of the ‘The Fairmont’ serviced plots strategically located in Arepo and Lekki-Ajah. They are not only affordable but also allow clients to live in safe, beautiful environments with well-defined perimeters.

