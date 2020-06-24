Professionals’ League fault moves to make Onyeike apologise over govt criticism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

The Edda Professionals’ League, Pro-Edda, has asked the public to disregard an announcement on Ebonyi State radio, Abakaliki, that Chief Abia Onyeike, former Information Commission in the state should retracts “his lawful criticism of the state government and apologise for an offence he didn’t commit.”

Pro-Edda, in a statement by its Secretary, IkennaEmewu, said: “We have it on good authority and from very reliable sources that some political interests in Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, who banded themselves together to come up with a public statement that would purport to coerce, compel, cajole and stampede Chief Onyeike to tender public apology to the government of Ebonyi State and denounce whatever he had at any time said to the media about the government of the state as a lie.

ALSO READ:

“Eventually, after we had alerted the public through several publications, the statement was announced on the Ebonyi State Radio asking Onyeike to recant his criticisms of the governor or face traditional sanction.

“We also make it clear that the persons that signed the statement have no powers in our tradition to traditionally sanction a person who committed no offence, as criticism of government or any leadership is not an offence in our land.

“Moreover, if any son of the land commits an offence, there is a procedure for meting out punishment and that process was never followed by the signatories because they knew he didn’t do any wrong.

“What they did is just cheap politics for their stomach and a way of cheapening the traditional institutions and political office.

“We also want to place it on record that the announcement asking the journalist and member of the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, to recant his criticism of the governor makes no sense in our democracy.

“Those people that signed the statement never spoke for the Edda Clan, which is not a political party, and rather a natural clan where people have the right to ascribe to different political leanings.

“We, therefore, ask people to ignore that piece of announcement as worthless and of no consequence as the signatories have no powers in law and in Edda tradition to strip any citizen of Nigeria the right to free speech.

“We as a group of eminent and informed Edda natives are fully aware of the traditional methods through which people are called to order in Edda in case they step outside the line and such measures don’t include disowning our own before the outer world.

“We state for clarity that there has never been a time the Edda Clan gathered at Osisioma, Ububa, Atamata or any of the traditional decision grounds to indict Chief Onyeike first as to bring him to public denial as consequence.

“We know the history of the unfortunate announcement since on June 9, when Onyeike alongside two other panellists attended a discussion on a radio in Enugu and aired his views. Right from that day, things have not been the same.

“For the records, Onyeike is a member of the opposition APC in the state, and also a journalist, who by the mandate of Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria has a legal duty to checkmate and hold the government accountable.

“We have also listened to the clip of the discussion and his position on the performance of the government of the state and have not seen where Onyeike mis-stepped or acted ultra vires his powers as a citizen of Nigeria, an opposition politician or as a journalist.

“As professionals, we would not have come to the defence of our son if he had acted wrongly, therefore, as the laws of Nigeria endow him with the freedom of expression within the law, we would advise anyone trying to curtail such rights to reconsider his or her intentions.

“Onyeike has not done anything wrong to criticise a government of his state and if he did any wrong, we would call that he retraces his steps and not deny or disown him.

“We state without equivocation that Edda and the Pro-Edda body stand with him on this development.

“If the family members of the governor take it personal with him for criticising their brother rather than the Ebonyi State governor, we will be bringing Edda to ridicule before the world to deny our son and soon, the hawks would be landing in Edda whenever they wish to take more preys until Edda would be fully subjugated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: