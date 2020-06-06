Production business, highly demanding- Abazee

Kindly Share This Story:

Olukanmi Abayomi Jeremiah, CEO Abazee Productions has been in the business of production for nearly two decades. He kicked off his career as a production assistant to Fidelis Duker Productions in 2001.

Being the dogged fighter, the Oyo State – born businessman never allowed the daunting challenges that come with the job become a barrier for him because he was determined to succeed.

Speaking on his foray into the production business, he recalled fond memories of how he kick started his career. “In 2001, I was a Production Assistant Intern for Fidelis Duker Productions. In 2007, in my final year in the university, I began working with Segun Arinze as his personal assistant. I handled all logistics for a milk commercial. Kingsley Ogoro his colleague was very impressed by my organizational and administrative skills.

READ ALSO:

He explained: “In 2007, I was earning N20, 000, which was quite low as I was shuttling between school and the job and because my expenses were increasing, so, I needed to get other jobs. Immediately I graduated in 2008, I joined Kingsley Ogoro Productions as an assistant production manager and the job was highly demanding, but, very rewarding. I was also working with Sammie Okposo on some projects in my spare time. I was engaged in three jobs altogether and the grace of God helped me to thrive. I was able to start Abazee Productions on March 1, 2014, which is running till date.”

Speaking on some of the challenges he had to grapple with, he said; “As a filming gear rental company, we rent out equipment to about 5 to 10 different clients daily who expect swift delivery. My job was actually very demanding. I have trained and managed a crew of over 30 men from cinematographers to technicians, gaffers, drivers, etc. We have cases where we shoot till the next morning and sometimes the trained personnel will need to be available for the next client that morning. Even with our long hours of work, we still give our clients the best result on set.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: