Pressure on my administration to hit ground running — Makinde

By Adeola Badru

AS the current government in Oyo State clocked one year, Governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that there has been pressure on his government to hit the ground running and set the ball rolling, while explaining that the first year in office for every administration is always used to plan and set things in motion.

But the governor added that, when the people have voted massively for ideological change, in most cases, they are in a hurry to see the resolution of issues that affect them.

Governor Makinde made this known on Wednesday, in his state of the state address at the special plenary session to mark one year of the 9th House of Assembly in the state.

The governor assured the people that these expectations were not lost, as his administration’s actions, policies and projects were geared towards ensuring that the impact of good governance reaches everyone in the state.

His words: “When I took the oath of office, I pledged to serve and protect the people of Oyo State. In the past year, our actions, policies and projects have been geared towards ensuring that the impact of good governance reaches everyone in our state. From the entrepreneurs and managers of large corporate organisations to the market woman and the Micra driver on our roads.”

“To be fair, the first year in office for every administration is always used to plan and set things in motion. But in most cases, when the people have voted massively for ideological change, they are in a hurry to see the resolution of issues that affect them. There is pressure to hit the ground running and set the ball rolling.”

“I can report to you that these expectations are not lost on us, which is why, from the outset, we built our Roadmap for Accelerated Development in Oyo State, 2019-2023 around four pillars: Economy, Education, Healthcare and Security.”

While speaking on the economic downturn in the state, Makinde revealed: “Economic indices published by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for April-May, 2020, showed that with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, 92% of households felt a “substantial or moderate threat” to their household finances. This figure is 18% higher than 78% of households who reported they were “very or somewhat worried” about them or a family member becoming seriously ill from contracting Coronavirus. This 18% may seem insignificant but 18% in a state like Oyo State with a population of over seven million people in over one million people.”

“I have decided to lead the report on the economy with this statistic because some persons have been worried about the Oyo State Government’s response to COVID-19. I have repeated, every time I have had an opportunity, that our response has been based on science, data and logic. We have been careful to ensure that our response to this pandemic does not create more problems than the pandemic itself.”

“And so, aside from effecting a partial lockdown, our administration played our part to grow the economy by consistently paying salaries/pensions for March, April and May even though, most of the civil servants have been away from work. I want to use this opportunity to thank you, honourable members, of these hallowed chambers, for the sacrifice you made in supporting us in meeting these obligations by taking a 30% cut in your monthly allocations.”

“Meanwhile, we have conducted over 3,500 tests in the state, placing us in the top four highest testing states in Nigeria. Just yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), approved a second diagnostic laboratory for testing for COVID-19 in the state. We now have the Biorepository and Clinical Virology Lab at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. We can now get results even faster.”

“Education continues to be one of the best ways to fight poverty and improve our economy. We are aware that having the right infrastructure for education is a necessity. For this reason, we completed hundreds of infrastructural projects in the last year.”

“Yet, you will agree with me that one of the areas that suffered under the COVID-19 climate is the education sector. Schools were among the first places to be shut down and will be among the last to be re-opened. We are concerned that our children are not learning. Even though we have put in place the school-on-Air programme, the reality is that a combination of factors, including inadequate power supply and not owning necessary devices and other infrastructure, is affecting its effectiveness. We want our children to go back to school, but we cannot do that without mapping the transmission of the Coronavirus in our communities.”

“This is why ramping up testing, as we are now doing, especially in communities outside Ibadan is necessary. So far, we are testing in ten additional local government areas across the state. We have projected a July 15 date for the resumption of schools. But that date is dependent on the risk situation analysis presently being carried out by the experts.”

“For this same reason, we have held off from reversing our directive on religious gatherings. We saw what happened when a private organisation did not follow the advisories we provided to the letter. Over 50% of COVID-19 cases in Oyo State can be traced to this organisation. So, I take this opportunity to again plead with our religious leaders to be patient with us. We are keeping our eyes on the numbers and will adjust this directive at the right time.”

Makinde, however, commended the moves made by the state legislature, to review the laws on rape and sexual assault, saying that one of the best ways to address any type of crime was to strengthen the legislation around it.

“On our part, we will do well to enforce the laws as directed by the Judiciary. All the arms of government must continue to show zero tolerance for sexual violence. Only in this way will we honour those who have been victims of these heinous crimes and ensure that the rest of the population are protected,” he said.

In his address, Speaker of the Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, said that the lawmakers have every course to celebrate, adding that the last one year of the Assembly has undoubtedly brought about many unprecedented legislative achievements and innovative law-making ideas.

“I called it innovative ideas simply because the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly is christened ‘The House of Innovation’ by all the members of the Assembly due to our resolve to do things differently, bring about new ideas and ultimately set the pace for others to emulate.”

“With all sense of gratitude, happiness and fulfilment I made bold to say that the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly within three hundred and sixty-five days in the legislative business has passed 34 notable bills, 37 outstanding motions and numerous resolutions.”

Ogundoyin, then expressed appreciation to Gov. Makinde for his all-round and prompt support to the legislature since its inauguration.

He said the governor’s focused and purposeful leadership has not only helped in enhancing their job and duties as lawmakers but has equally led to the transformation of the state and establishment of good governance, which he said, has never been witnessed in the annals of the history of the state.

The speaker, equally, commended his colleagues for their comportment, doggedness, the peace and love that exist among them, while appreciating the legislative staff of the Assembly for working in synergy and tandem with the 9th Assembly.

“Our legislative duties, oversight functions and other constituency responsibilities have been remarkable, outstanding and successful in the last twelve months not mainly because we have been working as a team since inauguration irrespective of political party affiliations but also due to our high sense of commitment, dedication and steadfastness to the mandate given to us by the electorate,” he said.

Vanguard

