President Mmuhammadu Buhari mourns Senator Osinowo

President Muhammadu Buhari offers deepest condolences to the family of Osinowo and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the death of Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo, the Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, Garba Shehu, said, as a member of the ninth senate and a key member of the All Progressives Congress, President Buhari recounted that Senator Osinowo as Chairman of Senate Committee on Industry and member of other committees, worked diligently to advance this administration’s objective of building a better and prosperous Nigeria.

The President affirms that the Senator’s commitment to meet the needs of his community as a four-time member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, devotion to national development as well as insightful contributions at the floor of the Senate would be fondly remembered and missed.

The President prays God Almighty to grant the family of Osinowo, friends and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the loss.

Vanguard

