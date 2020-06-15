Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

President Mmuhammadu Buhari mourns Senator Osinowo

On 7:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
President Mmuhammadu Buhari mourns Senator Osinowo
Senator Osinowo

President Muhammadu Buhari offers deepest condolences to the family of Osinowo and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the death of Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo, the Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, Garba Shehu,  said, as a member of the ninth senate and a key member of the All Progressives Congress, President Buhari recounted that Senator Osinowo as Chairman of Senate Committee on Industry and member of other committees, worked diligently to advance this administration’s objective of building a better and prosperous Nigeria.

The President affirms that the Senator’s commitment to meet the needs of his community as a four-time member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, devotion to national development as well as insightful contributions at the floor of the Senate would be fondly remembered and missed.

The President prays God Almighty to grant the family of Osinowo, friends and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the loss.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!