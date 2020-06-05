President Buhari renews Danbatta’s appointment as NCC Boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Professor Umar Garba Danbatta as the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission.

Professor Danbatta’s reappointment was based on the recommendation of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), in line with the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

According to the Minister, the renewal of the appointment was to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy,

While wishing Professor Danbatta the best, the Minister directed him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the Commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of Federal Government through the Ministry.

He further charged him to ensure that the interest of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors are adequately protected.

Recall that Prof. Danbatta was appointed the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC by President Buhari in 2015 or five year tenure after the expiration of the two tenure of his predecessor Eugine Juwa.

