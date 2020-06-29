Prepare for real change, APC Caretaker C’ttee tells members

Kindly Share This Story:

Giadom hands over urge colleagues to learn from their mistakes

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has asked party leaders and members to prepare ahead for real change as well as its consequences.

Buni spoke on Monday in Abuja during the inaugural meeting of the committee where the erstwhile factional acting National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Giadom also handed over the party to the committee.

“Change is inevitable and disagreement on issues and concepts is an integral part of the human and institutional relationship. As a political party built on strong ideology and parading men and women of enduring principle and integrity, we must prepare for real and anticipated changes and their consequences. The outcomes of changes that evolve in our Party politics must be decided by us”, Buni stated.

According to Buni, what separates the APC from other political parties and which has endeared it to Nigerians, “are the sincerity of purpose, our principles of internal democracy, and the unblemished integrity of the founders of our Party”.

On the recent wave of the leadership crisis in the party the Yobe state governor said; “As the party trusted by Nigerians, and voted massively for two times in a row, we must shun away from any attempt to distract us from delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“What happened to us as a Party in the last few months is not totally strange in a big political party such as the All Progressives Congress (APC). Internal disagreements are common in all Political Parties, so ours is not an exception. lt is time for this committee therefore, to commence the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the Party at all levels. It is our belief that the decision by NEC to constitute this committee will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our great Party.

“To achieve this, I urge all Party members to heed to the appeal by our Leader, President Muhammadu Buhari on his call to all aggrieved members who have instituted various cases in the courts to please withdraw such cases in the interest of our great party.

“As the interim managers and leaders of our Party, our priority would be the recognition of the need to act appropriately and acceptably in the overall interest of the Party. Our actions in the next few months would be proactive and responsive.

From now onward, we will concentrate on medium and long term development of our strategies and internal organization to support our public standing as well as our chances of electoral successes in all future elections.

“We will not be here today repositioning our party if not for the timely intervention of our indefatigable leader, the President, and members of the NEC. We are totally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari and the NEC members for this wisdom that brought the impasses to an end. Our thanks and appreciation also goes to all stakeholders who stood by the Party in its time of turbulence and the great patriotic leaders especially the former NWC members who showed maturity and belief in the Party unity by accepting the NEC resolution in good faith”, he added

Earlier, Chief Giadom thanked President Buhari for rescuing the party from catastrophe, urging his colleagues in the dissolved National Working Committee NWC to learn from their mistakes.

He said; “I am grateful to God, President Muhammadu Buhari, and leaders for rescuing our party from what would have befallen the party. Today, our party has been repositioned to greater heights and I can assure you, with the calibre of people so selected by the National Executive Committee NEC to pilot the leadership of this party into the National Convention. I feel indeed grateful and reassured that our party will remain strong and stronger and come out of the crisis.

“All immediate past NWC should be able to learn from our mistakes, including my humble self, to join hands with the Caretaker Committee to see how they strengthen the party. The party is bigger than all of us. So, it is our collective responsibility as former members of NWC to work hand in hand with the committee to see to the success of the committee”, he added.

