Premier League clubs agree in principle to neutral venues

Premier League clubs have agreed in principle to the use of neutral venues where necessary in order to complete the 2019-20 season, but have delayed a decision on how to end the campaign if it is cut short.

The use of neutral venues has been a hugely controversial topic in the English top flight since the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs were told at the start of May the only way to complete the season would be to play all the remaining 92 matches at eight to 10 approved neutral venues. A number of sides, including Brighton and Watford, said doing so would put the integrity of the competition in question.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters held fresh talks with the Government and the police as the position appeared to shift, but last week the UK’s football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, said five matches were set to be played at neutral venues at the request of local forces.

In addition to that, Roberts said any match where runaway league leaders Liverpool could win the title would have to be played at a neutral venue.

The PA news agency understands clubs have now accepted the use of neutral venues in principle, where it is considered necessary by the emergency services and safety advisory groups, or where games have to be switched due to a localised lockdown.

