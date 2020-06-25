Premier League: Chelsea vs Man City as title decider

Kindly Share This Story:

For the fourth time in six seasons, Chelsea will have the opportunity to score the decisive goal for the Premier League title when they meet Manchester City on Thursday.

Liverpool is on the verge of ending a 30 years wait for the Premier League and edged closer with a 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday. Any form of draw between 2nd placed City and 4th placed Chelsea, or a loss for Guardiola’s side will see the Reds crowned Premier League champions

Chelsea have scored the title-winning goal between 2014/15 to 2016/17, twice for themselves through Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi.

The other occasion went in Leicester City’s favour, as Hazard struck the equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur that handed the 2015/16 Trophy to the Foxes.

Lampard’s history

Chelsea’s current head coach Frank Lampard also has previously had the final say in a title race, netting twice in a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers to clinch the Blues’ first Premier League Trophy in 2004/05.

Should Chelsea end Man City’s title hopes with a score-draw or victory it would be the 10th time in the Premier League’s history that the title has been decided when a team outside the top two have taken points off the nearest challengers to the leaders.

Partly culled from premierleague.com

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: