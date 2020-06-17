Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A pregnant woman escaped death in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, as a team of policemen said to be enforcing the 4 pm closing time for keke operators in the state, attacked a tricycle conveying her and her two children.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the police team had trailed the keke rider along School road and in an attempt to arrest stop the rider, hit the tricycle which somersaulted to the roadside and threw away the pregnant woman and her two children.

It was gathered that an oncoming car almost hit the pregnant woman, but for providence.

As soon as the Abia police team saw that the tricycle (keke) had somersaulted, they fled the area in the patrol van. Passersby assisted the pregnant woman and her two children who sustained minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses said;”The keke operator was speedily to escape from the Police team. And the police was in hot pursuit, they hit the keke and the pregnant woman and her two children including the rider were thrown out to the roadside.

“The pregnant woman was shouting on top of her voice. She was almost hit by an oncoming. Passersby came to assist her and her children and lift the tricycle. We were shocked that the police didn’t stop to assist the victims.”

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get the reaction of the spokesman of the Abia State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, were unsuccessful as his mobile number, indicated it was unavailable.

