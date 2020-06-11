POST-COVID ERA: Brian Tracy, George Fraser, others   for GOTNI Masterclass

Kindly Share This Story:

The GOTNI Leadership Centre, Nigeria’s foremost leadership development centre located in Abuja Nigeria, has concluded plans to host global leadership experts in order to prepare them for the challenges of the post-COVID-19 era.

The event would hold on June 29 and 30, 2020. Themed Facing the Future without Fear: Leading in Uncertain Times, the GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass will be hosted via Zoom.

A statement by the Head, Coporate Communications, GOTNI Leadership Center, Chijindu Umunnakwe, said “it would feature global leadership experts like acclaimed public speaker and self-development author, Brian Tracy; Leadership coach & human capital development consultant, Linus Okorie; renowned American business executive and Chairman of FraserNet, Inc., George Fraser; Executive Coach and Behavioural Change Catalyst, Lanre Olusola, and Investor & Real Estate Broker, Kristin Cripps.

“Leaders and business executives will join the masterclass from across Africa, Europe, America and all around the world. The Masterclass costs $100 for participants who register before the 15th of June and $199 for participants who register after the 15th of June, 2020.

The statement quoted the Founder and President of GOTNI Leadership Centre, Linus Okorie, to have said:“As the world faces the challenges of a pandemic, leaders around the world are looked upon to show leadership and to chart a sustainable growth path for the future.

“The hallmark of great leadership is its ability to turn challenging times into opportunities. This is why this masterclass is a must-attend for forward-thinking leaders.”

