Post COVID-19 recovery: Foundation to roll out interest-free loans for widows

Kindly Share This Story:

Tasks NCWD on structure for widows’ economic opportunities

As it donates palliatives to Abuja widows

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- A nongovernmental organisation, Everlasting Joy Foundation, has concluded arrangements to roll out interest-free loans for widows in the country after the ongoing lockdown.

The measure, according to the organisation, is aimed at assisting Nigerian widows to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic which had worsened their plights due to lockdown declared by authorities to contain the disease.

This came as it protested what it called the alarming rate of gender discrimination, rape, and social violence in the country even as it advocated more and robust inclusiveness of women in governance.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Coordinator of the foundation, Dr. Olakunle Ogunjobi, who disclosed this yesterday, while presenting palliatives comprising bags of rice and tubers of yam to widows in Abuja, said the interest-free loans were also meant to assist widows to contribute their quotas to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Ogunjobi particularly said the foundation had arranged for widows’ cooperative to enable those economically productive to contribute to the local economy enjoy a revolving interest-free loan.

“For those that are economically productive, contributing to the local economy, we have arranged for Widows’ cooperative to enable them to enjoy a revolving interest-free loan,” he said.

Speaking further at the event held at Passo Primary School,Gwagwala,he appealed to the National Centre for Women Development, NCWD, to establish a structure that would open social-economic opportunities to the vulnerable widows in the country.

Dr. Ogunjobi explained that the donation was part of the foundation’s efforts aimed at ameliorating the plight of the widows.

According to him, research instituted by the foundation showed that ‘the urban widows are highly vulnerable in recent years.”

“Our foundation is now appealing to National Center for Women Development to put a structure in place that will open social-economic opportunities to the vulnerable widows,” he said.

He spoke further: “Our research has shown that the urban widows are highly vulnerable in recent years.

“As soon as this Pandemic (COVID-19) is over, we will roll-out the first Phase of this loan in FCT, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt, concurrently.

“This does not prevent the suburban widows that we found to be critical in food sustainability.

“However, over 2500 rural widows, in our database, will be engaged in what we called Agric-trading for poverty alleviation.

“This means that we shall provide a value chain platform to the widows in rural farming to enable them to maximise profit from their products.”

The effort of the foundation, he explained, was to “empower widows to be self-reliance and self-sustaining.”

Ogunjobi from the Federal University Lokoja explained that “In the spirit of service to humanity, our Foundation felt the need to identify with the widows in the society.”

Hear him: “Today, our aim of the outreach is to help vulnerable widows who were facing extreme poverty in society.

“Several windows from other parts of the country have enjoyed the assorted food items, irrespective of the tribe, or religious background.

“In the past few weeks, Everlasting Joy Foundation has engaged in corporate responsibility at other parts of the country, improving the condition of the poor widows.

“Today’s event is a continuation of our responsibility to reach out to the widows and needy in FCT suburbs and to identify with them, during this critical time of our national life.”

He said the foundation had “registered over 6000 widows representing 1000 each per area council.”

“Our registration is free and still open at our office at Everlasting Joy Foundation in Abuja. We have also arranged with different anchors to train our registered widows on unique skills to encourage them on self-reliance,” he said, adding that the foundation had also “made adequate provision for start-up capital to widows interested in contributing to the local economy.”

According to him, “Some areas of the training include: “Making of Akara/buns/puff-puff;making of cake/chin-chin;fish farming;goat farming:snail-farming;poultry farming;making palm-oil;making of Soup / bleach;fashion design;hairdressing.”

Commenting on the increasing rate of rape in the country, he said: “Let us all say no to gender discrimination, rape, and social violence. We are also advocating for more and robust inclusiveness of women in governance.”

He used the occasion to “thank the founder of this Foundation and the entire board of trustees for their selflessness in reaching out to the needy at this time of our national life” just as he expressed “gratitude to the women in media for their moral support and kind help towards the success of this program.”

Kindly Share This Story: