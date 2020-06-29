Post COVID-19 challenges: Lagos to build, operate education radio station

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Monday has unveiled plans to establish and operate a radio station solely dedicated to education of pupils in the state.

The radio station is being fashioned after Lagos Traffic Radio Station built by the administration of Governor Babatunde Fashola, SAN, which is mainly dedicated to all traffic and vehicular issues.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, revealed this on Monday, during the official presentation of 5,000 transistor radios by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, in partnership with the Office of Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu to the Ministry of Education, held at Lagos House, Marina

Adefisayo, remarked that the proposed radio station would go a long way to ensure sustainable access to educational contents by students in view of the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained that the radios are to be distributed to pupils and students across the state, especially in the hard-to-reach areas to ensure access to programmes already dedicated to education on some radio stations.

This presentation, Adefisayo said, “Is part of efforts to ensure that no child is left behind in the access to quality education in Lagos State on account of Corona Virus and other challenges which have brought about temporary closure of schools.”

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu said the measure was part of efforts to boost education in view of the COVID-19 challenges in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration in the state.

Vanguard Nigeria News

