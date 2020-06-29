Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Post COVID-19 challenges: Lagos to build, operate education radio station

On 2:03 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Post COVID-19 challenges: Lagos sets to build, operate education radio station
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Monday has unveiled plans to establish and operate a radio station solely dedicated to education of pupils in the state.

The radio station is being fashioned after Lagos Traffic Radio Station built by the administration of Governor Babatunde Fashola, SAN, which is mainly dedicated to all traffic and vehicular issues.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, revealed this on Monday, during the official presentation of 5,000 transistor radios by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, in partnership with the Office of Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu to the Ministry of Education, held at Lagos House, Marina

Adefisayo, remarked that the proposed radio station would go a long way to ensure sustainable access to educational contents by students in view of the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Lagos discharges 93 recovered COVID-19 patients, including 11 foreigners

She explained that the radios are to be distributed to pupils and students across the state, especially in the hard-to-reach areas to ensure access to programmes already dedicated to education on some radio stations.

This presentation, Adefisayo said, “Is part of efforts to ensure that no child is left behind in the access to quality education in Lagos State on account of Corona Virus and other challenges which have brought about temporary closure of schools.”

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu said the measure was part of efforts to boost education in view of the COVID-19 challenges in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration in the state.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!