Portugal’s coach, Fernando Santos extends contract until 2024

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has extended his contract in charge of the national team until the 2024 European Championship, the Portuguese football federation said on Tuesday.

Santos was appointed after the 2014 World Cup and led Portugal to success at Euro 2016, as well as the Nations League last year.

At the World Cup two years ago, Portugal were knocked out by Uruguay in the last 16.

The 65-year-old will oversee both the postponed European Championship, to be held next year, and the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

“It was an easy decision to make given we are renewing the contract of a European champion,” federation president Fernando Gomes said. “He is a winner.”

