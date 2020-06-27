Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to 3 rapes, sexual assault

Kindly Share This Story:

Smut film legend Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth.

Clad in an orange jail jumpsuit, Jeremy, 67, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, entered the plea at his arraignment Friday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. Jeremy, who is being held in county jail on $6.6 million bail, also wore a face mask inside a glass enclosure where in-custody defendants appear in court.

Prosecutors allege Jeremy raped a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in May 2014, sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman in separate incidents at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July of last year.

If convicted of all the counts he could face 90 years in prison. Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives had been investigating Jeremy for two years and presented the case to prosecutors Monday.

Porn actress Ginger Banks, who went public with sex assault accusations against Jeremy in 2016, claims she has spoken to at least 50 other alleged victims.

