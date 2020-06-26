Popstar Bieber files $20m defamation suit against sexual assault accusers

Kindly Share This Story:

Justin Bieber is taking action after two social media users accused him of sexual assault in 2014 and 2015, respectively, allegations he’s denied, according to a new report.

Bieber, 26, has reportedly filed a massive lawsuit against the two for defamation over what he calls “malicious” claims, according to TMZ, suing for a total of $20 million — $10 million for each of the accusers.

The outlet obtained docs outlining the suit, which states that the singer has “indisputable documentary evidence” that proves the accusations to be “outrageous, fabricated lies.”

One of the accusers said that the pop star assaulted her while he was in Austin, Texas, visiting the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in 2014.

The alleged assault occurred in a Four Seasons hotel room, but according to the outlet, the court docs state that Bieber never had a room at the hotel but was instead staying at a nearby rental property with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The suit alleges that reports of Bieber eating at the hotel the day after the assault was said to have taken place are the basis of the fabrications, per TMZ.

The second accuser claims Bieber assaulted her in New York City in 2015 when the singer was in town for the Met Gala.

Per the outlet, the suit states that the accuser is a superfan who often waits outside of Bieber’s hotels and the like, often seeking attention from him. The docs also claim that she admitted on Twitter to never having met Bieber after the date of the alleged assault.

Bieber attended the Met Gala and went to a private afterparty, which the docs claim can be proved by photo evidence.

According to TMZ, the suit even alleges that Bieber believes the two accusers are working together to damage his reputation, or may even be the same person operating multiple Twitter accounts.

