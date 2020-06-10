Police rescue kidnapped 60-year-old man, arrest one suspect in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe – Warri

A sixty-year-old man, Oghenekaro Isiakpere, has been rescued from his abductors by the Police in Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was abducted by three gunmen while inside his Toyota Camry car at the site of his new building at Okomo Grace Close, Aladja Community in Udu Local Government Area.

Luck, however, ran out of the kidnappers following distress which led to a swift response by a Police patrol team supported by Vigilante which pursued the gunmen.

It was learnt that during the hot chase, the car of the suspected kidnappers crashed into pavement on the road forcing two members of the gang to flee leaving behind Ogaga Iyeye ‘M’, who was apprehended.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa who confirmed the report to Vanguard on telephone, said that the Police also recovered one cut to size gun, one live and one expended cartridge and the victim’s Techno SPAK Phone from the suspect.

CP Inuwa said, “The victim was also successfully rescued unhurt, his vehicle recovered and taken to the station while investigation and efforts to track down the fleeing suspects are ongoing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: