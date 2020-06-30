Police rescue 3 stolen children, urges family to come identify, collect them

Kindly Share This Story:

Abuja

The Police at Force headquarters on Monday showcased three children aged between one and three years old who were stolen by a syndicate who specialises in stealing children and selling them to willing buyers from different parts of the country.

The three children, Amanda, Excellent, and one other were rescued by operatives of the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) last June 2019 following the arrest of the suspects involved in the child stealing and trafficking ring.

Force Police Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, while showcasing the children, disclosed that the kids, two girls, and a boy were part of six children who were rescued by the Police IRT.

He said, “The Police received several reports of child stealing and disappearance from different parts of the country and the IRT was directed to carry out the investigation.

“A syndicate who specialises in stealing children and selling them to intended buyers most of whom are persons looking for the fruit of the womb was arrested.

“Six children were recovered from the syndicate. Three of the children, all girls have been identified and reunited with their families.

“Since June last year, these three remaining children are unable to trace or locate members of their families. We want people whose children are stolen to come and see these children for identification and collection.

“The challenge is that the children may have been stolen at a very tender age and have grown, so they may look different but if anybody had his or her child stolen or is missing, they should come and verify the children.

“This is why we are showing them. It is against our standard operating procedure to display children but we are doing so with the hope that the family members will identify them and come for them.

DCP Mba added that the suspects engaged in the stealing ring have been charged to court, tried, and currently cooling off in jail.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

