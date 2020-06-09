Police prosecute 27 for murder, cultism in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

*Says four arrested over renewed cult clash

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state police command says it has prosecuted a total of twenty-seven persons allegedly involved in the cult clashes in Inen Clan in Oruk Anam local government area of the state for murder and cultism.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Fredrick Nnudam who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, said the suspects were arrested after the April 26, 2020 clash between members of rival cult groups, the Debam and Iceland which culminated in the death of two persons.

Nnudam disclosed that last Saturday the police also arrested four suspects in connection with a renewed clash between the two cult groups in the same community.

He explained that the suspects would be arraigned in court immediately after completion of investigation into the matter.

His words, “It would be recalled that on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at about 10pm the Command received a disturbing report of a rival cult clash between members of the Debam and Iceland confraternities in Inen Clan, Oruk Anam LGA which culminated in the death of one Ofonime Uduak ‘m’ and Iniobong Kufre Silas ‘m’ suspected to be members of both confraternities.

“Consequently, the Police Command swung into action and arrested sixty (60) suspects. Fifteen (15) persons were charged to court for murder, while twelve (12) others were charged with murder and cultism.

“In a related development, the Command on Saturday, 6th June, 2020 arrested four (4) other notorious cultists terrorizing Inen Clan in Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

“The suspects are; Inyene Ime Udofia (18) of Ikot Ibritam village, Monday Okon Ettete (28yrs) of Inen Ekefe village, Victor Etim Daniel (16) of Ibianga Ekpenyong village; Nsima Okon Udo (18) of Ikot Ekpo Otu village all in Oruk Anam Local Government Area. suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State reassures the good people of Akwa Ibom State that the onslaught against cultists and cultism in the State will be sustained while thanking them for volunteering useful information to the Police”

Vanguard News Nigeria

