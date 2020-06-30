Kindly Share This Story:

NAN

The Police in Oyo State on Tuesday paraded a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing a 30-year-old mother of three who denied him sex.

The suspect was one of the 33 paraded by the command at its headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Other suspects were paraded for offences ranging from murder and kidnapping to armed robbery and conspiracy.

Parading the suspected murderer, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, said he had hit the victim with a hanger as well as gave her blow on the neck which resulted in her death.

Enwonwu said that the suspect thereafter threw her corpse into a well within his compound.

“In the morning of that day, a neighbour wanted to fetch water in the well and saw the leg of the lady and reported the incident to the police.

“On June 25 at about 7am, a complaint was recorded at Ojo’o Police Station from one Agu Benson of Oritoke area that one Happiness Winifred, “f’ aged 30 years, left her home on June 21, 2020, was found inside a well on June 25.

“Investigation was conducted and the suspect was arrested and he confessed to having carried out the dastardly killing,” Enwonwu said.

In an interview, the suspect said he had known the victim for six months, adding that she was his girlfriend.

” The lady is a commercial sex worker and has three children and not living with any husband.

” I always beg her for sex anytime we want to have one. On that day, I questioned her action and an argument started that resulted in her death.

” I carried her corpse and dropped it in a well in our compound because the gate was locked.

“I didn’t want to kill her intentionally and I regret my action now,” the suspect said.

NAN reports that others also paraded were some notorious gang members who trailed a foodstuff seller, Mrs Tawa Iyadunni, from her store at Bodija market to her residence and collected N4.4million, phones and other valuables from her.

Also paraded were some suspects linked to the kidnap of the daughter and wife of Baba Aso, the Baale of Igbole, Igboora, Oyo State.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: