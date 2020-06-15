Vanguard Logo

Police nab 40 yr old man over alleged child abuse in Onitsha

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested one Hilary Apeh, 40, for allegedly assaulting and inflicting severe injuries on his nine-year-old niece for returning late from an errand.

The command’s Spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, said in a statement in Awka on Monday, that the suspect was arrested following a report made at the 3-3 Police Station, Onitsha.

“On June 14, at about 10 a.m., police operatives attached to the 3-3 police station, Onitsha, arrested one Hillary Apeh ‘m’ aged 40 years of Maryland Estates 3-3 Onitsha.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect has on several occasions, physically abused the victim, who has scars all over her body for returning late from errands,” he said.

Mohammed said the victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment while investigation was ongoing to get the suspect arraigned.

NAN

