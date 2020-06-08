Police Inspector hacked to death by colleague in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A Police Inspector, Adekunle Ilesanmi, has died from matchet cuts injuries inflicted on him by a Police Sergeant, at 8, Dosumu street, Agbelekale Oko-Odo area of Lagos.

Eyewitnesses said the Police Sergeant, Okema Asuquo, returned home last Thursday, and met residents of the building in a brawl, in the process of which he attacked them with a matchet.

The late Inspector Ilesanmi who also lived in the same building was said to have gone to stop the rampaging Sergeant from further attacking other civilian tenants, only to end up being a victim, as the former reportedly inflicted machete cuts on parts of his body.

Policemen from Oke-Odo division who were alerted arrived at the scene and disarmed the Sergeant while the injured were rushed to the hospital.

One of the victims, Ayodele Eyitayo, was reportedly discharged but Inspector Ilesanmi died Sunday night, in the hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident when contacted. He stated that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department , SCID and would be charged to court “as soon as investigation and disciplinary proceedings are concluded”.

