Police authorities urged to thoroughly probe petition against Enewaridideke

Kindly Share This Story:

Renowned Niger Delta poet and playwright, Ekanpou Enewaridideke, has called on the police authorities in Zone 5 to investigate a petition against him by some persons from Ayakoromo and Akparemogbene in Burutu LGA of Delta State thoroughly and expose the frivolous petition-writers against him.

In the petition written against him, they accused him of having bribed police with millions of naira to arrest the petitioners and lie against them on oath when “I have not authored any petition to any police authority to arrest anybody.”

According to him, “I do not have any millions to give to any police to arrest anybody on earth. This is most frivolous as I am not a complainant in any matter in any police station. This is purely a frivolous plot to implicate me as I had earlier cried out to the police authorities publicly before this petition.

“It will be recalled that a frivolous petition targeted to implicate me in Zone 5 Benin over which I alerted the police authorities on 20 May 2020 has been confirmed yesterday.

“Based on the baseless petition, I am set to go to Zone five to clear myself.

“I am therefore calling on the police authorities in Zone five to investigate the matter thoroughly and expose the frivolous petition-writers against me.

“In the petition written against me, they accused me falsely of having bribed police with millions of naira to arrest the petitioners and lie against

“As a law-abiding citizen, I am already on my way to Zone 5 in Benin to establish my innocence.

“That a baseless petition against me has been written is a confirmation of the plot I had earlier alerted the public on. I want the police authority in zone five to investigate this properly so that my innocence can be established.

“Where on earth will I have millions to bribe the Nigerian police over a non-existing matter and lie against people?

“Could the police authorities be bribed over a matter that does not exist? How can I be accused of giving millions to police when I am not a complainant in any matter in any police station? This is purely a plot to write anything on matter and use it to implicate me in any possible way. Nothing can be more frivolous than this.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: