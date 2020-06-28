Police arrest two suspected highway robbers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun police command on Sunday said it had arrested two suspected armed robbers while robbing motorists on the long bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested on June 26.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspects, Ibrahim Nura, an indigene of Kebbi state and Isaac Kyegh, an indigene of Benue both reside in Kara Isheri area of the state were apprehended while attacking one Agoro Adebayo and Olalekan Toheeb whose vehicle had a mechanical fault on the bridge.

The statement reads; “While trying to rectify the fault, the two men suddenly came out from under the bridge and threatened the duo with knife and cutlass so as to dispossess them of their valuables.

“In the process, the patrol team from Warewa division led by the DPO SP Afeniforo Folake who are on routine patrol on the bridge met them in the act”.

“On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels and jumped under the bridge, but they were hotly

chased and apprehended right under the bridge where they have turned to their hideout”.

“A jackknife was recovered from them,” he said.

Oyeyemi added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti Robbery Squads (SARS) for discreet investigation and prosecution.

