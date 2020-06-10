Police arrest three sex offenders in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

No fewer than three sex offenders are now cooling their heels in the cell of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command at Ikot Akpanabia, Ibesikpo-Asutan council of the state.

They include Ekemini Asuquo, Udo EEkong Esau, and Ofonime Emmanue Essien.

Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom State, Fredrick N-Ndunam, Chief Superintendent of Police, who made the disclosure, warned that the Command would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any offender.

The statement reads, ”Following a distress call on Monday, 8th June 2020 at about 4:30 pm, Police Operatives at Abak swung into action and arrested a 38-yr-old confessed cultist, one Ekemini Asuquo Aya ‘m’, of No. 7 Afaha Obong/Etim Ekpo, Abak.

”Investigation revealed that the suspect, Ekemini Asuquo ‘m’ who claimed to be a tailor, on Monday, 8th June 2020 at about 1:30 pm, lured one a 14-yr-old with a sum of one thousand five hundred naira (N1500) to Celebrity Hotel, Abak where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her and thereafter snatched the said money from the victim.

“The suspect also threatened to kill the victim if she reports the incident to the Police.

”In a related development, Operatives of Nsit Atai Division on 2nd June 2020 acted on credible information and arrested a 55-yr-old man, one Udo Ekong Esau ‘m’ of Odot 1 village, Nsit Atai Local Government Area on the allegation that he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her stepdaughter, one Glory Etim Effiong ‘f’, aged 15yrs old of the same address sometime in March 2020 and impregnated her.

“The suspect, Udo Ekong Esau having realised that his stepdaughter was pregnant chased her out of his home.

”Similarly, following a complaint on 24th May 2020, by a Youth Corps member, 21 yrs who is on primary assignment in Uyo that she was gang-raped by one Ofonime Emmanuel Essien ‘m’, aged 25yrs of No. 15 Iba Oku Street, Uyo and Frank Okon ‘m’.

“Detectives of SCIID, Uyo swung into action and arrested one of the serial gang rapists, one Ofonime Emmanuel Essien ‘m’, while effort is on to arrest Frank Okon who is now at large.

”Investigation revealed that the victim visited her colleagues at No. 15 Iba Oku Street and later took her phone to the room where the suspects are living at the same address for charging and met Ofonime Emmanuel who pretended to be asleep, while Frank Okon and two girls were in the room.

“However, shortly after the victim left for her colleagues’ room in the same compound, she was called by Frank Okon that Ofonime Emmanuel was awake. The suspects swooped down on the victim and serially gang-raped her as she entered the room.”

The statement stated that all the suspects have confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court immediately and that the Commissioner of Police, Imohini Edgal has warned ”unscrupulous sex maniacs and others engaging in sexual abuse of minors and other females to desist forthwith, as the Command will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

