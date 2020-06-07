Police arrest man with dead baby in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Abayi Police Division, Aba, Abia State, has arrested a man with a dead baby at Afor Ule market along Aba- Owerri road area of the city.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the suspect, whose name was yet-to-be ascertained at the time of filing this report, was almost lynched by the angry mob as he could not satisfactorily explain the circumstance surrounding the dead baby or the mother’s whereabouts, but for the prompt arrival of the Police team.

Sources at the Afor-Ule Market, expressed shock that the suspect was clutching a dead baby, as he has always pretended to be insane.

They said; “This incident has revealed the true state of his mental derangement. The question we want the police to help us ask him is, where did he get the baby and where was he taking the baby to?

“From all indication, the baby appeared not to have been abandoned in a dustbin or on the road. The wrapper covering the baby was dry.

“Could it be that he picked the baby from a compound and suffocated the baby on the way? Could it be that he is a ritualist dealing on human parts? Could it be that someone wanted to use him to move the baby to a particular location?”

Contacted, Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mrs Janet Agbede, pledged to get back to journalists, but never did as at the time of filing the report.

However, a senior police officer at the Abayi Division who declined to have his name on print, disclosed that the baby’s corpse has been deposited at the Abia State Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) mortuary.

