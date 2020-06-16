Police arrest man who allegedly raped, killed brother’s wife in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

…cools head in police net

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A middle aged man, Aminu Bala has been arrested in Zamfara state for allegedly, raping his brother’s wife.

Police said after raping Hauwa Iliyasu, the suspect killed her. Speaking to journalists in the state capital Gusau, the spokesperson of the Police Command in Zamfara state, SP Mohammed Shehu, said they have arrested Aminu Bala who allegedly raped and murdered his elder brother’s wife, Mallam Hauwau Iliyasu at her matrimonial home in the state.

He said that the suspect confessed of raping and killing her after the act. The PPRO said “ on June 15, 2020, a report was received by the police that a housewife, Hauwau Iliyasu, 25, a resident of Damba area, was raped and killed”

“When the police, received the information, they rushed to the area and met the victim in a pool of her own blood at her matrimonial home.”

“We met her body butchered with a machete which we took to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau and she was confirmed dead by the authority.”

The PPRO “We went and interviewed neighbors of the deceased, we swung into action and the suspect was arrested in the state.”

“On interrogation, the suspect who is a biological brother to the husband of the deceased confessed to have raped and murdered the house wife,” he said.

