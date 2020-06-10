Police arrest fake Inspector mounting illegal roadblock in Niger State

Kindly Share This Story:

Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Niger State Police Command has arrested a fake Police Inspector in Niger State at an illegal checkpoint mounted by the suspect.

The fake Inspector identified as Usman Yohana was apprehended by Police detectives led by DPO Gawu Babangida Division while on patrol along Boyi-Sarkin Daku road, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State at an illegal checkpoint which was said to have been operating for some time.

The suspect, aged 45, who hails from Television area, Kaduna State was said to have been dismissed by the Force since February 2019.

The suspect claimed that he is a Police officer attached to Federal SARS Abuja, investigation revealed that the said inspector was dismissed from service as sergeant since February 2019 at Sabon Tasha Division Kaduna State Command, he arranged for the checkpoint to extort unsuspecting members of the public, the suspect confessed to the crime, exhibits recovered include a complete set of Police Camouflage, the case will soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, Police Intelligence Operatives on Bank surveillance in Minna have also arrested one Victor Okebugwu aged 32yrs of Tungan-Goro Minna and James Amaonye aged 33yrs of Korokpa via Chanchaga Minna.

Both were noticed to be loitering within the premises of a Commercial Bank in Minna in a suspicious manner, arrested and interrogated during which it was discovered that the suspects specialized in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public in the pretense of opening Bank account for people or to assist them in operating ATM.

Exhibit recovered from them are

33 pieces of GT Bank ATM cards

2 Access Bank ATM card

1 Zenith Bank ATM card

7 pieces of MTN Sim cards

9 pieces of 9mobile Sim cards

8 pieces of Airtel Sim cards

4 pieces of GT bank account opening forms

19 pieces of Airtel and 9 mobile customer registration forms

1 Tecno black phone

1 Infinix S5 phone and

1 Motorcycle key

The suspects during interrogation claimed that the cards were collected from their game betting customers for purpose of crediting their account of proceeds from the games and later unlawfully withdraw their money.

The PPRO, ASP Abiodun in a Statement said the duo will be charged to court after investigation.

